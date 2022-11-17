Government, Calderoli’s draft hasn’t exactly received a welcome from the Fdi

The centre-right coalition who won the election It’s composed by four components: Brothers of Italythe League, Come on Italy And We moderates. The first three have representation in the executive while the fourth but no, coherently with its name. The gradation of “dexterity” which characterizes them starting from the first to reach the last who would then be the former centrist Christian Democrats. It is also well known the ideological differentiation that distinguishes them and this is the historical deposit of Italian political experiences from the post-war period to today. Having said that it is also evident the different political weight which sees Fratelli d’Italia in clear preponderance in the executive.

It’s about different “rights”. of which the only custodian of the past original brand is Fratelli d’Italia while the others are different declinations such as the federalist League or the liberals of Forza d’Italia and the Centre. And the ideological contrasteven before being political, it is proper on the concept of differentiated autonomy. Fdi it is a party that has in its foundations historians theNational unitythe Bind the opposite.

And this could not fail to emerge fundamental discrepancy which hypostatized in the comparison between Fabio Rampelli (Fdi) and Roberto Calderoli (League). We remember that RampelliRoman, is one of the historical founders of Fratelli d’Italiais vice president of the House of Deputies and in view of the next ones regional elections in Lazio he put on available to the party and the coalition as a possible centre-right candidate.

In a recent interview with The fact Rampelli stated that “until proven otherwise we have always said that autonomy must go hand in hand with the reform project constitutional in the sense presidentialist and this for a specific reason: the objective of the two reforms is to create the right counterweights and not jeopardize national unity”.

Rampelli’s discourse is coherent also because, on closer inspection, the two reforms have different times Why the one on autonomy is an ordinary law that has fast times while the presidential one is a constitutional reform with time and institutional paths well longer.

Rampelli so warns colleague CalderoliMinister of Regional Affairs, that a single horn of the problem cannot be addressed and – moreover – it is necessary to do it at the same time to avoid sudden accelerations in the direction of the simplest way, that is the federalist reform always desired by the League. The Deputy Speaker of the House it also clearly marked the territory when he said that Sara then the Prime Minister viz Giorgia Meloni to decide together with the Council of Ministers, where precisely Fdi enjoys a large majority.

Rampelli has also added that subjects such as Education and the Environment, given their importance for the very homogeneity of the nation, should be left under state control central unit also guaranteeing those essential levels of performance which are unavoidable pTo avoid Serie A and Serie B Regions.

READ ALSO: Differentiated autonomy, the Calderoli plan. Compromise with FdI on… Inside

Therefore the Calderoli draft didn’t exactly get a welcome from the Fdi but surely the question will be much more complex and above all FdI will weigh all its weight in terms of numbers and percentages to avoid dangerous leaps forward. And that’s good because it’s ruinous Title V reform of the Constitution made at the time by the center – left for exclusively electoral reasons has had disastrous effects and still has them on the management of fundamental issues such as Energy and the Environment which prevent or in any case make even the practical implementation very difficult, declined in the Regions, international agreements on these topics.

For his part Calderoli has chosen a soft attitude of openness declaring in turn that: “What I have put on the table is a working draft to start discussing and working on: I hope that the definitive version of this text can be written with the contribution of all the Regionsbecause this is a draft open to any type of proposal, to any type of contribution, but on condition that there is a loyal mutual collaboration on both sides”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

