The Ukrainian Military Intelligence Agency said that the attack resulted in the destruction of 4 giant “IL-76” transport planes, while the Russian “TASS” news agency confirmed that the four planes were damaged.

A huge fire broke out at the Pskov military airport, in the city, which is more than 600 kilometers from Ukraine, in addition to the damage to the planes.

According to the new images, published by Radio Free Europe, “Radio Liberty”, quoting the global imaging company, “Planet Labs”, that “at least two IL-76 aircraft were damaged,” while clouds prevented the detection of the other two damaged aircraft.

Then the radio quoted a military expert as saying that the drones “probably tried to target aviation fuel tanks at Pskov Airport.”

After analyzing the satellite images, aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky confirmed, “In the satellite image, we see that the surface of the plane near the wings is damaged, and most likely drones tried to target the fuel tanks in that part.”

He added, “It is still possible for the plane to return to work, but it needs a major repair that will take at least 3 months.”

And Khrapchenki continued: “Near one of the planes, you can also see two red cars that look like fire engines. It is possible that they participated in extinguishing the fire.”

This type of aircraft is constantly stationed at Pskov Airport, and is used by the 76th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Army.

big attack