In an interview with France 24, Jean Comte, a journalist specializing in the European Union, explains the “symbiosis” that pressure groups and European institutions have had that guarantees them unbridled power that up to now is not regulated by any law. However, regulating the operation of the European Union is very complex due to the challenge involved in managing information, sometimes in a privileged manner. There are currently thousands of registered lobby groups in Brussels.

