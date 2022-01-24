After the playoff with the Bucs



That’s what Tom Brady says about the possible end of his career



tampa Tom Brady has been playing football in the NFL since 2000, has an unparalleled record of seven Super Bowl wins and a season that could see him named MVP for the fourth time. It is open whether he will appear again after the bitter playoff bankruptcy.







Tom Brady’s dream of the eighth Super Bowl ring has burst – and in a way that he has often destroyed the dreams of opponents in his more than 20 years in the NFL: With a final attack after which there is no time left for a reaction. In the end it was 27:30 from the perspective of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams still scored the winning field goal in what ended up being a highly exciting game. With that, they safely ended the season of the defending champion. And possibly also the NFL career of Tom Brady, the most successful football player in history.

“Honestly guys, I’m thinking about this game. I don’t think about anything that’s five minutes away from this moment,” Brady said at the press conference after the bitter defeat in front of his own fans .”

But statements from the recent past and the prospects for the Buccaneers squad make a farewell to the football legend, despite a contract that runs for another year, absolutely possible. It’s not clear whether the team will have enough of their strong players to be among the title contenders again next season, or whether Brady, at 45, won’t just have enough and want more time with his family.







In December, when asked when he knew the time to retire, Brady replied, “I think I just have to look at each year to see what the situation is like for me, personally and professionally.” He couldn’t imagine , ever not to love football. And he also dares to play another year – in the main round he had the best values ​​for touchdowns, successful passes, pass attempts and yards thrown. But it’s also about what else there is in life. “My kids aren’t getting any younger and I want to make sure they’re getting what they need.”

Much like Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers, whose future is also unclear, Brady will only continue playing if there’s a realistic shot at his eighth Super Bowl ring. After winning the title last season, the Buccaneers were able to keep all 22 key players, an absolute rarity given the salary cap in the NFL. Whether or not nearly as many top performers are back in the roster next season will play a big role in Brady’s decision.

The crazy duel between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills showed how strong the competition is on the way to the title. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills playmaker Josh Allen played almost perfectly, with the Chiefs ending better and a 42-36 win after overtime. Both are still young and probably still have their best years ahead of them. Joe Burrow of the Cinncinati Bengals, next Sunday’s opponent of the Chiefs in the AFC finals, is only in his mid-20s. The Rams are dealing with the San Francisco 49ers, where Jimmy Garoppolo plays quarterback and who was once with the New England Patriots couldn’t get past Brady.

The oldest player in the league showed that he’s still got it throughout the season and in those final minutes on Sunday, when most Rams fans felt hearts sink into their pants. Los Angeles had a 24-point lead in the third quarter – and then, 42 seconds before the end, suddenly none. The sensation was tangible, as it was last in the Super Bowl five years ago. Back then, the Brady-led Patriots closed a 25-point deficit to win the championship. Brady is denied that this year. Maybe even forever.

