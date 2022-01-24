The statement of the resigned head of the naval forces (Navy) of Germany, Vice-Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach, about Crimea means that in the European Union “not everything is lost and there are serious people there.” On Monday, January 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Certainly, we got acquainted [с заявлением]. Indeed, these statements are not in the all-NATO or all-European trend. But statements that say that not everything is lost and that there are prepared, serious people who can talk about reality, still trying to understand the true state of affairs, ”Peskov told reporters.

On January 22, Schönbach resigned after saying that Crimea would never return to Ukraine.

A day earlier, he expressed an opinion about the irreversibility of the fact that Crimea belongs to Russia and noted that the belonging of the peninsula to Russia is “a fact.” As reported by the German media, the statements of the former head of the German Navy irritated the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Ministry of the country.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded that the German government publicly refute Schönbach’s statements. The German Ministry of Defense also expressed disagreement with the statements of the commander of the country’s Navy.

As Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov noted on January 23, the resignation of the head of the German Navy is an example of unacceptable thinking for a general or a “correct” politician from a NATO country. He also added that Schönbach went beyond the “red line”, and paid the price for this.

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the region and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for joining. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of subject ownership is closed forever.