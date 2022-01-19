After the farewell to Tomaso Trussardi, Michelle Hunziker shows herself on social media with a sparkling dress, here are the details

After the official farewell to Tomaso Trussardi, Michelle Hunziker she showed up on social media with a sparkling dress. The presenter made public the definitive separation between her and the well-known designer and immediately dedicated herself to her work. She will also be among the guests of Sanremo? Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Michelle Hunziker is one of them conductors most loved and esteemed within Italian television. After days in which the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti became the protagonist of the gossip because of the indiscretions on the alleged break between her and Trussardi, the woman ends up again in the center of the gossip.

This time the numerous rumors emerged on the host concern the possibility that she herself participates as guest to the Sanremo Festival. But what would have made web users think such a thing? The sparkling dress sported on social.

In fact, following the break up with Tomaso Trussardi, Michelle Hunziker did not withdraw into herself. On the contrary, the presenter has decided to devote herself to her work and through her Instagram profile she showed fans a wonderful designer dress Giorgio Armani. With this gesture, the woman wanted to announce the Announcements but without specifying anything else.

She herself posted one photo on his Instagram profile where he appears without a thread of make-up: no lipstick, no eyeliner, just natural beauty. These are the words which can be read in the caption:

Every time I find myself doing some Giorgio Armani costume rehearsals it means that something important is about to happen for me at work… it has always marked my most exciting experiences and it will be like this again.

Over the past few years, Michelle Hunziker has taken the stage of theAriston showing off leaders belonging to the Giorgio Armani fashion house. Therefore, the image published on social networks could be a clue to a possible one participation of the conductor al Sanremo Festival.