Today they finished New Year’s deals on the PlayStation Store, but don’t worry because a new batch of offers has just arrived on this digital platform. While the discounts aren’t as hot as they were last time, there are definitely a couple of titles you should keep under your radar, especially from Playstation 4.

Next, we leave you with some games that we think you might be interested in:

– Need for Speed ​​Heat – $11.99 USD

– Dead by Daylight – $14.99 USD

– The Crew 2 – $11.99 USD

– Assassin’s Creed Origins – $14.99 USD

– The Ezio Collection – $11.99 USD

– Rainbow Six Siege – $9.99 USD

– Tetris Effect: Connected – $19.99 USD

– Lost in Random – $14.99 USD

– Dreams – $9.99 USD

– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $8.99 USD

– Crack – $7.99 USD

– Concrete Genie – $11.99 USD

All these offers will be available until February 2 of this year, so you still have the rest of the month to think about which of these games you are going to buy. The full list is much larger, and can be found by visiting the PS Store in your region.

Publisher’s note: Sony is really spoiling us with all these deals on the PS Store. We’re practically having a new batch of discounts every couple of weeks, and the best thing about it is that the games on sale are really good. On this occasion, I would recommend Lost in Random, a little indie adventure inspired by Tim Burton’s films.

Via: ps store