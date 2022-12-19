The Italian coach added that his focus is on his current role in Real, the holders of the league title, the Spanish Super Cup and the European Champions League, as he is preparing for the Club World Cup scheduled for next February.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” Ancelotti told Italian radio station RAI. “I live day by day.”

He added, “At the moment, I am happy in Madrid, we have a lot of goals this season. My contract runs until June 30, 2024, and if Real Madrid does not pick me up before that, I will not leave my place.”

The 63-year-old praised Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni after he led the South American country to the World Cup by defeating France in the final.

Ancelotti added that Scaloni “did a great job and did not invent: put the players in their places and give them a good defensive system.”

Real Madrid will resume league competitions on December 30, when it visits Valladolid. Real Madrid ranks second in the league, two points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​​​after 14 rounds.