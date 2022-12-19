My Hero Academia premiered its sixth installment of anime in the fall 2022 season, however, as always, it will have two blocks of chapters. And, the good news is that it will return almost immediately at the beginning of 2023, in the winter season.

The famous superhero anime has raised the expectations of its loyal fans. However, the installment is about to end. Here’s what the calendar will look like.

The last episode of the sixth season of My Hero Academia will be released on December 24, 2022.

The first episode of the second batch of the sixth season will premiere on January 7, 2023.

It must be clarified that we still do not know the number of episodes that the next installment will have. There is also no information about the seventh season.

Source: Studio Bones

However, a lot of action is expected as the first part put the hero society in a lot of trouble and also took the lives of some enemies. The picture only gets complicatedHowever, this generates more interest from loyal fans who want to see the brilliant adaptation by Studio Bones.

The sixth season covers the arc of paranormal liberation war, which is the eighteenth story arc of the manga, it is also the ninth and final within the Rise of Villains saga.

In addition, it stands out for being —until now— the arc with the most recorded deaths.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: How Deku’s last quirk works

How many chapters does My Hero Academia have?

My Hero Academia has six anime seasons that will bring together 115 chapters At the end of the year. They’re available on Crunchyroll with dubbing and subtitles.

At the moment it has 35 compilation volumes.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.