The contract of the 41-year-old Swedish striker expires at the end of this month, and the two parties will not extend the contract after a season plagued by injuries.

Ibrahimovic participated in four league matches this season, with a total of only 144 minutes on the field, but he became the oldest player to score a goal in the history of the competition when his only goal this season came from a penalty kick during the 3-1 loss against Udinese in March.

Ibrahimovic joined Milan for his second term with the club in 2020 after winning the league title in 2011, and led him to win the league title again last season.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli confirmed that Ibrahimovic will not participate against Verona at the San Siro on Sunday, but the club announced that it will honor the Swedish striker after the match.

A club spokesman said, “Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bid farewell after holding a brief tribute with the participation of all the fans.”

“Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the amazing years he spent with us,” he added.