The minister of Secom, Paulo PImenta, said that the government wants to focus on the votes in Congress

After meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, will remain in office at least until the recess of Congress, which begins on July 18. The information was announced by Paulo Pimenta, minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency.

The expectation was that Daniela would deliver her letter of resignation to Lula on the afternoon of this Thursday (July 6, 2023). But, after the meeting, the government went on to say that it does not want to take the focus off the votes from the economic agenda in Congress, which will continue until next week.

Pimenta stated that, after the votes, the government will again debate with parties and internally possible changes in the Esplanada.

“The government pays special attention to monitoring the conclusion of the votes that are taking place in Congress. This is a very important moment for the country, due to the complexity of the issues analyzed and the repercussions. And he understands that the most appropriate thing, the best, is to conclude this voting process first and, starting next week, be able to look more deeply at the themes that involve organizations within the government“, he stated.

