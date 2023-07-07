How did you feel about the content of this article?

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg | Photo: EFE

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured this Thursday (6th) that Sweden’s incorporation into the alliance is “within reach” and called a meeting with the Nordic country’s prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, and the president of NATO. Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to try to reach a political agreement before the Vilnius summit, which will take place next week.

“Today we reaffirm that Sweden’s membership is within reach,” said the Norwegian politician, after meeting Swedish and Turkish officials at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss the matter.

NATO’s secretary general guaranteed that “it is absolutely possible to reach a positive decision at the summit next week”, in which “it is clear that [a Turquia] is ready to ratify” Swedish accession.

To achieve “bringing positions closer”, Stoltenberg will meet next Monday (10th), in Vilnius – the day before the start of the NATO summit -, with Kristersson and Erdogan.

The NATO secretary general recalled, however, that ratification by the Turkish Parliament on membership “will not take place before next Monday”.

The Norwegian stated that “ratification on Sweden’s accession is not the end of cooperation [do país] with Turkey,” referring to the application of the anti-terrorism law passed in the Scandinavian country that could target militants from the Kurdish guerrilla Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the Turkish government classifies as a terrorist group.

The law’s passage was welcomed by Erdogan, as Turkey accuses Sweden of “allowing on its territory” the activities of the militants.

In addition to Turkey, the ratification of Hungary is still pending, which has already announced that it will not do so until Ankara takes its step in that direction.