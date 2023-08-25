DFormer US President Donald Trump is expected to appear before the authorities on Thursday evening (local time) after being charged with attempted voter fraud in a prison in the state of Georgia. The time of the “arrest” was 7:30 p.m. local time (at 1:30 a.m. on Friday night/CEST), the Republican announced on Thursday on the Truth Social platform he co-founded.

He had to start getting ready, he continued to write and again agitated against the judiciary. Trump was expected to report to the Atlanta County Jail on Thursday, although the time was unclear. The process is likely to be, at least formally, an arrest. In the prison, the Republican presidential candidate has to endure the formal procedure that follows an indictment. This includes the recording of his personal details. A police photo is also possible.

Even before the date, it became apparent that this “mug shot” would be used by supporters and opponents alike in the ongoing election campaign. “We want to print it on T-shirts,” said a Trump supporter in front of the courthouse. “It will be distributed worldwide. The picture will become more popular than the Mona Lisa.” The authorities in the other three cases had refrained from taking a police photo. The Fulton County prison serving Trump in Georgia has been criticized for conditions there and has been the subject of an investigation by the Justice Department in Washington.

$200,000 bail

Trump remains free on bail, his plea is expected on September 5. He previously agreed to bail of $200,000. Trump faces 13 counts in Georgia, for a total of 91 across all four trials. The 77-year-old has denied all allegations. In recent polls for the Republican primary campaign, he leads the other presidential candidates by a huge margin.



Trump supporters and opponents in Atlanta

:



Image: Reuters



The court has banned Trump from spreading threats on social media, court documents revealed on Monday. District Attorney Fani Willis filed the charges against Trump in mid-August. It is about, among other things, conspiracy to counterfeit and extortion. Some of the points are more common in the fight against organized crime. The two state-level procedures are of particular importance to Trump, since a US President could not grant a pardon in these cases.

The former US President can then leave the city again. The fact that the Republican, unlike previous charges, does not have to appear in court but in prison has a new quality, at least visually. According to the documents, 18 people have been charged, including Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, and attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. In Washington, Republicans in the House of Representatives announced investigations into Willis. It should be checked whether she had illegally agreed with the public prosecutor’s office at the federal level, it said. Willis – a Democrat – like many state-level prosecutors in the US, was elected to office by the people.