The United States Bureau of Federal Investigations (better known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, basically the FBI) ​​has warned On Tuesday there was a theft carried out by some bad actors with possible affiliation with North Korea may try to convert stolen cryptocurrency worth more than 40 million dollars into money; in short, a real one cryptocurrency theft.

While this situation doesn’t affect well-known groups like the Lazarus Group, it still deserves some attention.

How the theft took place and in what ways

The agency (FBI) has attributed activity on the blockchain to an attacker whom the US government monitors under the name of TraderTraitor, also known as Jade Sleet.

An investigation conducted by the FBI found that the group moved about 1,580 bitcoins from different cryptocurrency thefts in the past 24 hours and are currently believed to be holding those funds in six different wallets.

North Korea is notorious for blurring the lines between cyber warfare, espionage and financial crime. Trader Traitorin particular, has been linked to a series of attacks targeting blockchain and cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of plundering digital assets to generate illicit revenues for the sanctioned nation.

This includes the theft of $60 million worth of virtual currency from Alphapo on June 22, 2023; the theft of $37 million worth of virtual currency from CoinsPaid on June 22, 2023; and the theft of $100 million worth of virtual currency from Atomic Wallet on June 2, 2023, in addition to the attacks aimed at Ronin Network by Sky Mavis et al Harmony Bridge Horizon last year.

The group shares similarities with another North Korean group called APT38 (also known as BlueNoroff or Stardust Chollima), which itself is part of the larger “hemisphere” related to the Lazarus group. Google-owned Mandiant also linked TraderTraitor to it last month UNC4899a group of hackers attributed to the JumpCloud breach in late June 2023.

According to the data compiled by blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, North Korean hackers are estimated to have stolen more than $2 billion in cryptocurrencies since 2018 as part of a series of 30 attacks, with $200 million stolen in 2023 alone.

“Private sector entities should review the blockchain data associated with these addresses and be vigilant against transactions directly with or derived from the addresses“said the FBI.

Cryptocurrency theft, a growing phenomenon

The increase in cryptocurrency thefts by malicious actors, as highlighted in the previous paragraph, underlines a worrying growing phenomenon in the cryptocurrency world and it must be said that this phenomenon is not limited to North Korea; in fact, similar attacks by organized groups or individual hackers have occurred in different parts of the world.

Cryptocurrencies, while offering not indifferent advantages such as decentralization and ease of transaction, can also present challenges in terms of security; Cryptocurrency thefts can have devastating financial consequences for the individuals, businesses and trading platforms involved.

As a result, the cryptocurrency industry is called upon to step up efforts to strengthen the security of the infrastructures involved and to educate users on how to protect their digital assets.

The perpetual rise of such attacks underscores the importance of striking a balance between technological innovation and cybersecurity to ensure trust and sustainable adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies in general.