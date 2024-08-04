The influencer ‘Jelly Bean’who participates in the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de Los Famosos México’ She was fired from her artist representation agency allegedly for having displayed inappropriate behavior in the project from the beginning, which did not please the agency that represented her.

Through a statement, the agency that was representing ‘Jelly Bean’ makes public today that she is no longer part of said agency and clarifies that before the participation of ‘Gomita’ in the Televisa reality show ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’behaviors had already been observed that required personal and direct clarification.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The FZ Management agency ends its professional relationship with Aracely Ordaz, artistically known as ‘Jelly Bean’ And this news was spread on the afternoon of Saturday, August 3, through a statement on social media.

FZ Management explains that the decision to part ways was based on actions and comments from ‘Gomita’ that do not align with the company’s values ​​and policies, also adds that the agency seeks to offer job opportunities, it also promotes a positive work environment based on respect and inclusion.

The agency makes special emphasis on the fact that it is not willing to collaborate with professionals who do not share its principles and thanks ‘Jelly Bean’ for the time of collaboration and wished her success in her artistic future, they also thank Mrs. Chávez, the influencer’s mother.