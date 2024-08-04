The influencer ‘Jelly Bean’who participates in the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de Los Famosos México’She was fired from her artist representation agency allegedly for having displayed inappropriate behavior in the project from the beginning, which did not please the agency that represented her.
Through a statement, the agency that was representing ‘Jelly Bean’ makes public today that she is no longer part of said agency and clarifies that before the participation of ‘Gomita’ in the Televisa reality show ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’behaviors had already been observed that required personal and direct clarification.
The FZ Management agency ends its professional relationship with Aracely Ordaz, artistically known as ‘Jelly Bean’ And this news was spread on the afternoon of Saturday, August 3, through a statement on social media.
FZ Management explains that the decision to part ways was based on actions and comments from ‘Gomita’ that do not align with the company’s values and policies, also adds that the agency seeks to offer job opportunities, it also promotes a positive work environment based on respect and inclusion.
The agency makes special emphasis on the fact that it is not willing to collaborate with professionals who do not share its principles and thanks ‘Jelly Bean’ for the time of collaboration and wished her success in her artistic future, they also thank Mrs. Chávez, the influencer’s mother.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
