Touring Superleggera is also set to be among the protagonists at Monterey Car Week and in particular at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering event scheduled for August 16. The Milanese atelier has in fact announced the world preview of a new model at the American event, confirming its participation in the rich calendar of events that will be held in the area during that period, with the brand also taking part in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The new Touring Superleggera model

Touring Superleggera has not provided details on the new model that it will present on the occasion, only spreading a classic “save the date” and making an appointment for enthusiasts at the event to see the new creation up close. What we will see will certainly be another model that is the result of artisanal and meticulous work, with great attention to design. “At The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Touring Superleggera will unveil a revolutionary new model that heralds a new era for the brand” – we read in the note released by the Italian brand – This model encapsulates our dedication to performance, connection and Italian heritage, marking a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects our constant pursuit of unbridled performance, delivering exhilarating driving dynamics fueled by cutting-edge engineering.”

Driving pleasure

The Touring Superleggera press release also refers to a car dedicated to driving pleasure and the pursuit of performance: “The new vehicle also emphasizes the human-machine connection, highlighting our commitment to creating an immersive analog driving experience where pure engineering and craftsmanship come together seamlessly. Every detail has been meticulously designed to create a deep bond between the driver and the vehicle, ensuring a harmonious interaction that redefines automotive luxury.”

Back to the origins

For The Quail and Pebble Beach, Touring Superleggera will also return to its classic logo configuration: “In bringing the Touring Superleggera DNA to the United States with this new model, we return to the visual look of our 1930s logo. This era marked the pinnacle of our design excellence, when we established ourselves as one of the world’s leading coachbuilders.”