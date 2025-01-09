A cold front will leave clouds and rain in the west of the peninsula this Wednesday

This Wednesday an Atlantic cold front will arrive to the west of the Peninsula, leaving cloudy skies and rain in most of the territory, without reaching the Mediterranean environment or the Balearic Islands, but abundant is expected in the northwest quadrant, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Precipitation is expected to become persistent in the west of the Central System, and especially in the west of Galicia, where it may be strong and accompanied by storms, although it is unlikely that it will reach the eastern façade and the Balearic Islands, where intervals will predominate. of high clouds.

They are expected in the form of snow in the Pyrenees and in other mountains in the northern half that are between 1,600 and 2,000 meters.

There will be fog in inland areas, more likely in the southern plateau and especially in the highlands of Guadalajara, while the Canary Islands, for its part, will have stable weather with a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies.

Temperatures will increase in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The maximums will rise more sharply in the east of the peninsula and the minimums in the north and northwest. In the Canary Islands, the maximum temperatures will suffer few changes and the minimum temperatures will suffer a slight decrease.

Moderate winds will predominate from the south and southwest in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with strong intervals or very strong gusts in the northwest quadrant, the Cantabrian Sea, the eastern Pyrenees, the interior of Girona and the eastern mountains. In the Canary Islands, light winds will blow with a predominance of the eastern component.

Prediction by autonomous communities

– GALICIA: overcast skies. Mist and probable fog in high inland areas. Widespread rainfall that will be persistent in the western half, where it is not ruled out that it will be locally strong.

Minimum temperatures will increase and maximum temperatures will continue with few changes. The wind will be moderate from the south and southeast with strong intervals. Very strong gusts throughout the territory, except in flat areas of Ourense.

– ASTURIAS: cloudy or overcast. Mists and possibility of scattered morning and evening fogs in high areas of the mountain range. Generalized weak or moderate rainfall is expected, with greater intensity and persistence in western areas of the mountain range. The snow level will drop to 1,800-2,000 meters.

The minimum temperatures will increase noticeably in this and the minimum temperatures will experience slight changes. The winds will blow moderately from the south and southwest with strong intervals and very strong gusts in the interior and eventually also on the western coast.

– CANTABRIA: Overcast skies with mostly high clouds in the afternoon on the coast. Scattered mists and probable fogs in high areas of the southwest. Precipitation, weak or moderate, will be less likely on the coast and will cease at the end of the afternoon. The snow level is around 1,800 or 1,900 meters in the mountain range.

The minimum temperatures will suffer a notable to extraordinary increase and the maximum temperatures will remain with few changes. The winds will be from the south and moderate southwest with strong intervals and very strong gusts in the interior.

– THE BASQUE COUNTRY: cloudy skies that will open in sporadic clearings at night and in the early morning. Precipitation will be weak and less likely in the south.

The minimum temperatures will have a notable to extraordinary increase, while the maximum temperatures will rise slightly in Àlava and will remain the same in the rest. The winds will blow moderately from the south and southwest with strong intervals and very strong gusts in the north.

– CASTILLA AND LEÓN: cloudy with weak to moderate rainfall, which will spread during the day from west to east and which may be persistent in areas of the western half. The snow level will be above 1,800 to 2,000 meters. There will be fog banks, mainly in high areas.

Minimum temperatures will rise noticeably in large areas of the north and west, and maximum temperatures will remain with slight changes. Some weak and scattered frost is not ruled out. The winds, from the south and southwest, will be moderate with strong intervals, and with very strong gusts, especially in the west and north.

– NAVARRE: slightly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds and low clouds in the Pyrenees and in the western mountains that will increase from midday to cloudy or overcast although with temporary clearings at night.

There will be a low probability of morning and evening mists in the west and in the Pyrenees and even some fog in high areas.

Weak rainfall will begin in the morning in the northwest and will spread in the afternoon to the rest of the northern third, although it is not ruled out that it may occur dispersedly in the rest.

Temperatures will register a general increase, which may be locally notable in points of the central zone. The winds will blow from the south and southeast, weak to moderate, with very strong gusts in the northern third.

– RIOJA: cloudy with precipitation, which in general will be weak and less likely in Rioja Baja and more frequent and intense in western Iberia. Probability of fog banks.

Temperatures will rise, more pronounced in the minimum temperatures, which locally can be notable. The winds will blow from the southeast, weak to moderate, in the valley, without ruling out strong gusts, and from the southwest, moderate, with strong or very strong gusts, in Iberia.

– ARAGON: There will be intervals of low clouds in the Pyrenees and in areas of the Iberian system and slightly cloudy skies with high clouds in the rest, which will tend to be cloudy in the afternoon.

Precipitation is expected in the Pyrenees the second half of the day, and will be likely in a weaker and more dispersed form in the rest of the northern half. The snow level in the Pyrenees will be around 1,600-1,800 meters.

Temperatures will rise and there is a possibility of frost, weak in general, in the Pyrenees and points of the Iberian system. The wind will be moderate from the southwest in the Iberian system, occasionally strong and with probable very strong gusts in exposed areas the second half of the day; In the rest, variable light wind with a predominance of the southern component.

– CATALONIA: slightly cloudy sky with high clouds, which in the afternoon will change to cloudy skies in the Pyrenees and cloudy intervals in the rest.

Precipitation will be probable and weak in the western Pyrenees in the second half of the day, and is not ruled out in other parts of the western half. The snow level in the Pyrenees will be around 1,600-1,800 meters.

Temperatures will rise and frosts, weak in general, are possible in the Pyrenees and surrounding areas. The wind will blow moderately from the southwest on the coast, extending to the northern precoast in the afternoon; In the rest, light wind from the south and west.

– ESTREMADURA: cloudy with weak to moderate rainfall, which will spread during the day from north to south and which may be persistent in the north. Fog banks are not ruled out, mainly in high areas.

Minimum temperatures will rise, which will be notable in the north, and maximum temperatures will continue without changes or with a slight rise. Winds from the south to southwest, moderate with strong gusts.

– COMMUNITY OF MADRID: cloudy or covered skies with rain and showers starting at noon, which will spread from west to east. There will be mists and fogs in the mountains.

Minimum temperatures will rise noticeably locally; The maximums will also be in a slight to moderate rise, except in the mountains where they will remain unchanged. Weak frosts scattered in the mountains. Light wind from the south, with moderate intervals in the early afternoon.

– CASTILLA-LA MANCHA: cloudy skies, although the first half of the day will be dominated by intervals of high clouds in the southeastern half. There will be rain and showers at the end of the morning in the western end that will weaken and move towards the east as the afternoon progresses, being unlikely in the eastern third.

Minimum temperatures will rise in the northern half, locally notable in Toledo and Guadalajara, while maximum temperatures will rise in the eastern half, locally notable in Albacete.

Scattered weak frosts are expected at dawn and a light wind from the south, which will increase from midday, to moderate from the southwest with possible very strong gusts in high areas of the Iberian Peninsula, and moderate from the west in the extreme southeast.

– VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: slightly cloudy sky with high clouds, which will increase at cloudy intervals in the afternoon, when weak and scattered rainfall is not ruled out in points north of Castellón.

Rise in temperatures that will be locally notable in the case of the maximums in Valencia and north of Alicante. Moderate southwest wind on the coast; in the rest, light wind from the west.

– MURCIA REGION: slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of high clouds, which will become cloudy at the end of the day in the interior.

Minimum temperatures will have slight changes; The maximums will remain unchanged in the Campo de Cartagena, and will rise in the rest, locally notable in the Northwest and Altiplano. The winds will be weak from the west and will increase to moderate in the afternoon.

– BALEARICS: slightly cloudy sky that will tend to intervals of high clouds in the afternoon and cloudy at night without ruling out some weak, occasional and isolated precipitation.

Temperatures are increasing. The wind will blow moderately from the southwest with strong intervals and gusts that on the northern slope of the Tramuntana mountain range can exceed 60 km/h.

– ANDALUSIA: very cloudy skies with generally weak rainfall starting at midday, which will extend from west to east, without reaching the eastern end, and being unlikely on the Mediterranean coast.

Temperatures will experience a general rise, notable in the eastern interior. The variable light winds will generally increase to moderate westerly winds and to strong ones with occasionally very strong gusts on the eastern Mediterranean coast.

– CANARY ISLANDS: in the eastern islands, a slightly cloudy sky is expected with a predominance of high clouds and with morning intervals of low clouds in the east; In the west, intervals of low clouds are expected.

Not many changes in temperatures are expected, except for a slight rise in maximum temperatures in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. The wind will be generally weak from the east.