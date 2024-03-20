DDespite a promising start, the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep only made a short comeback on the tennis court after her doping ban. In her first match since her ban was reduced, the two-time Grand Slam champion failed at the WTA tournament in Miami against former world number two Paula Badosa from Spain 6:1, 4:6, 3:6. Halep stood on the pitch for almost two hours.

Nevertheless, Halep was satisfied. “Today will always feel like a victory,” the 32-year-old wrote on social media. It was only on March 5th that Halep's ban was reduced from four years to nine months by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and she had served this sentence at that point. She received a wild card for the tournament in Miami – which not all players liked.

Halep: “Why did she say that?”

“This is not directly aimed at Simona, but if someone intentionally cheats, if someone tests positive for doping… I understand why a tournament would want a big star in the tournament. But I don’t think you should give someone a wildcard afterwards,” said former world number one Caroline Wozniacki after her first-round win against France’s Clara Burel. Halep was surprised at the Dane's words.

“Why did she say that? I did nothing wrong. I didn't cheat. I didn't dope,” Halep said: “So it's better if we read the CAS decision that it was a contaminated dietary supplement. I’ve never doped, so I’m not a cheater.”



Couldn't keep up with her opponent: Simona Halep

Image: AFP



Halep was banned for four years by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) last year for two anti-doping rule violations. Her last appearance to date was at the US Open 2022.







Laura Siegemund was the first of four German women to win her opening match in Miami. After teething problems, the 36-year-old, who made her way into the main draw through qualification, defeated Serbian Aleksandra Krunic 4:6, 6:2, 6:2. Against number 626 in the world rankings, the winner of last year's WTA Doubles Finals converted her second match point after 2:40 hours.

Siegemund will now face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, seeded number nine. In addition to her, Tatjana Maria, “Lucky Loser” Tamara Korpatsch and Angelique Kerber are also in the main field of the Masters, which is endowed with 8.7 million dollars (eight million euros). Kerber will meet former US Open winner Sloane Stephens from the USA.