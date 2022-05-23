After 4 years, J’Ax and Fedez meet again and announce a new project together: they will reveal everything in a press conference

Perhaps no one would have ever expected that J Ax And Fedez could make peace, after the quarrel and the consequent artistic divorce that took place in 2018, after years in which the duo had dominated the Italian musical scenes. Instead it happened. Yesterday the two appeared in Instagram posts, together, and they also announced an upcoming project that will see them united again.

Credit: j.axofficial – Instagram

The one who appeared yesterday in the Instagram profiles of J Ax and Fedez is one of the post most unexpected and shocking of recent times, as far as the Italian star system is concerned.

The two, as we know, until a few years ago they were great friends and on stage together they dominated the music charts. Then, in 2018, immediately after the maxi concert at San Siro, they separated badly for an alleged injustice of Ax towards Federico.

From the words of Ferragni’s husband one could sense the gravity of the situation and its almost certainty impossibility that the fracture between them is remedied.

The reality, however, has proved to be different. Four years later, J Ax and Fedez are returned to talk to each other and, even to hug.

The project by J Ax and Fedez

Ax himself explained how the rapprochement:

And here we are, with a little more white hair, two fathers, two husbands and maybe a little older than before. We have learned that it is easy to leave people behind and that instead to put aside pride and go back to hugging again even when you have hurt yourself, it takes courage. In this historical moment where being divided is normal and having enemies is almost a status symbol, filing the differences and focusing on the beautiful moments lived together is perhaps the right thing to live a peaceful existence. Life is a strange coincidence, we met again the day Federico discovered he had pancreatic cancer after hearing from the phone a few days earlier after 4 years of silence.

Then the post continues with a announcement which made everyone happy: a new project together.

As they explained in the Instagram stories, it is not a song together, but of a charity project that will involve their city: Milan.

What’s boiling in the pot? To reveal it will be the two singers, in one Press conference which will be held at 12:00 today at the Royal Palace of the Lombard capital.