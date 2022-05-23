Stock Exchange, Biden opens to stop tariffs on Chinese goods. Oil prices rise, gas down

Positive start of the week for i European price lists who look forward to the opening of the American president Joe Bidenwhich defined in the study a possible lifting of the duties imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese goods, in addition to the recovery achieved by the Wall Street on Friday’s final which allowed theS&P 500 to avoid closing in “bear” territory.

Here are the main ones Bags continental almost all mark plus signs. Frankfurt earns 1.13%, Paris 0.81% e Amsterdam + 1.34%. TO Milan the Ftse Eb instead it marks + 0.17% discounting the detachment of coupons by 19 out of 40 securities: net of this “optical illusion”, explains the economic agency Radiocorthe rise would have been well over one percentage point.

Among the blue chips of Piazza Affari they bring themselves to light Mediolanum Bank (+ 4.1%), Banco Bpm and Unicredit which grew by over 4 percentage points. On the foreign exchange market, the euro regained 1.06 dollars and is indicated at 1.0608 from 1.0555 on Friday closing. The single European currency is also worth 135.47 yen (134.94 on Friday), while the dollar / yen ratio is 127.70 (127.86). The price of the petrolium, with the July future on Brent at 113.46 (+ 0.81%) and the similar contract on the WTI at 111.18 (+ 0.82%). Down 4.9% to 83.6 euros per megawatt hour on gas natural in Europe.

Finally it spread opens slightly at 201 points: at the start of the week’s trading, the yield differential between Benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005436693) and the same German deadline of 204 points recorded at the closing on Friday. The BTp yield ten-year benchmark, which rose up to 3% last Friday, moves around 2.98% from 2.99% at the end of the day before.

Read also:

Election poll, does Letta work the miracle? The Democratic Party still loses. The results

Pd, Misiani: “The absolute priority is to respect the pact with the EU”

Berlusconi shiny on Ukraine and Russia. A true Western leader

He runs away with the refugee, his wife speaks. “She wanted my husband and she took him”

Giletti: “Moretti loves me (she denounces him). Floris a man of power like Vespa”

Carlos Alcarez aims for Roland-Garros. The 19-year-old climbs world tennis

AC Milan Scudetto. Pioli is worth Conte. Leao looks like Mbappè. Maignan from 10. REPORT CARDS

Ukraine, Letta: “Peace is not achieved by kneeling before Putin”. VIDEO

CDP, conducted analysis on Italian energy security

Air France-KLM, signed 10-year strategic commercial partnership

Subscribe to the newsletter

