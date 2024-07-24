We knew it wouldn’t last. The respite from the heat that provided some relief is about to end and from the weekend we will once again find ourselves dealing with the specter of African heat in Italy and a very long heat wave at least until August 10, meteorologists warn. For now, however, let’s enjoy these days of absence of the red dot (the maximum alert level) on the Peninsula, from Rome to Milan, also due to the bad weather that hit some areas, and let’s go and see which cities will be marked with the orange dot today, Thursday 25 July 2024 and tomorrow.

In detail, we still have 2 days without red dot, according to the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health. The working week will end without capitals marked with risk level 3, the maximum alert. Today it will only be Genoa – among the 27 cities monitored – to have the orange sticker (alert 2), which indicates “weather conditions that may represent a risk to health, particularly in the most susceptible population subgroups”: vulnerable categories such as the elderly, frail, children, pregnant women, and the most exposed workers. While tomorrow Friday 26 July the orange dot will return in 7 provincial capitals: Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

And after that? The experts at www.iLMeteo.it confirm the presence of high pressure over our country at least until August 10 with high temperatures and the return of African heat. In short, a prospect that is anything but enticing: already at the beginning of next week, 40° degrees will be possible again, even in Rome.