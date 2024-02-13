Regarding the Day of Love and Friendship, celebrated this February 14, a couple was arrested this week in the Tláhuac mayor's office in Mexico City for simulating the illegal deprivation of liberty of the girl herself.

This similar to demand cash from family members in exchange for his immediate release.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) announced that it responded to the request of a woman who asked for its help since she received a phone call from her daughter's cell phone in which they demanded money.

The citizen added to the authority that a man was behind the call and demanded that the money be delivered by electronic transfer to her bank.

This is how they located their daughter and son-in-law

After becoming aware of the incident, the SSC activated investigation and security protocols by the Crisis Management and Negotiation Directorate. Officers began locating and searching for the citizen's daughter.

Thus, officers carried out fixed and mobile surveillance in both the Tláhuac and Xochimilco mayor's offices, finding in the latter a woman who matched the woman allegedly deprived of liberty.

And the woman who was supposedly kidnapped tried on her own to withdraw the cash that her family transferred to her alleged captor at an ATM. Minutes later she got into a gray car to leave.

Woman identifies her daughter and son-in-law for kidnapping

Officers stopped the unit on Dr. Juan Palomo Martínez and November 20 streets, in the San Andrés neighborhood, in order to verify her identity and help her. However, he showed no signs of violence or torture and constantly contradicted himself about the conditions of his alleged kidnapping.

The woman who asked for help from the SSC to locate her daughter verified that the woman who withdrew the money and left in the car was her daughter and that the man who accompanied her in the car, 30 years old and who said he was the couple sentimental of the supposedly kidnapped woman, was the one who called him to demand money through a transfer.

A cell phone, various identification cards and plastic cards from different bank branches were found on them. They were arrested and placed at the disposal of the authorities.