Mercedes-Benz is preparing to reorganize its entire dealer network in the homeland. The latest rumors coming from Germany suggest that the Star giant is ready to sell its assets 80 dealerships local: the newspaper Bild makes it known that this hypothesis strongly appears in the company's plans, which is why the first talks should soon be started with potential new operators.

No to layoffs

This is not a strategic decision due to the group's financial difficulties: according to a spokeswoman for Mercedes-Benz, who spoke of approximately 8,000 people involved from this possible move. What will be their fate? There should be no layoffs according to the spokesperson himself, who however did not rule out the possibility of adopting a series of pay cuts. “This possible reorganization is carried out from a position of strength, as the Group's subsidiaries are profitable“, her words. We are talking about a practice that Mercedes-Benz is not new to: the German company has in fact already sold its dealerships in other European countries in the past.