The director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), Francesco La Camera, assured this Sunday that the African continent only contributes 1.6% of the global installed capacity of renewable energy, despite its “immense potential.”

On the geographical distribution of renewable energy capacity, “it is clear that it remains surprisingly unbalanced,” he stated during the annual meeting that began today in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after presenting an analysis of the agency.

“There is a marked concentration of renewable energy capacity in certain regions, while others are left behind. This underlines the uneven nature of global deployment. By the end of 2023, Asia, Europe and North America represented almost 85% of global installed capacity,” he indicated.

While Africa has “immense renewable energy potential and grapples with substantial energy needsthe region’s contribution to global installed renewable energy capacity remains just 1.6%.”

For La Camera, this represents “an important missed opportunity for sustainable development on the continent.”

Record trail

In 2023, there was “a record” 473 GW of new renewable energy capacity, although global capacity “should reach 11.2 TW by 2030”; and estimated that in 2024 it will be about 500 GW, which would be another new record, although so far there is no definitive figure.

Furthermore, La Camera pointed out that socioeconomic crises have also worsened existing inequalities and ensuring access to affordable and sustainable finance remains a critical obstacle to development.

“Investments in renewable capacity continue to be well below the 1.5 trillion dollars needed annually until 2030,” he said, which is why he noted that these next five years are going to be “decisive.”

The head of the agency also called for all countries to “update and present national climate action plans, with high ambitions for COP30″, the UN Climate Summit to be held this year in the Brazilian city of Belém.

These national plans “must include concrete objectives that promote the achievement of the objectives of tripling renewable energies and double efficiency adopted at COP28″ in Dubai, a task that was assigned to IRENA.

“The challenges we face are immense, but so are the opportunities to build a more sustainable, equitable and secure energy future. Renewable energy can drive sustainable development, economic growth, green industrialization and overall prosperity, especially in the most vulnerable countries and communities,” he concluded.