The National Gallery in London has announced that it will remain open from 9 p.m. from Friday, January 17 until 10 a.m. from Saturday, January 18 so that the public has the option of seeing the exhibition ‘Van Gogh: poets and lovers’, which closes its doors on January 19. Tickets have been sold out for a long time and there are many admirers of the painter who were eager to see the exhibition. Now they have one last chance. London critics unanimously gave the show five stars. It has already been visited by more than 280,000 people.

This historical exhibition was the highlight of the celebrations of the museum bicentennial and brings together more than sixty outstanding works from his own collection and loans from Dutch, French and American museums. This dazzling exhibition focuses on the years that the artist spent in the south of France: specifically, in Arles and in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence between February 1888 and May 1890. A short but very fertile and fruitful period – he painted three hundred works –, decisive in his career and which we know very well thanks to the abundant correspondence with his brother Theo. The title of the exhibition alludes to how poetic imagination and love become central themes of his production. He imagined his friends as poets and lovers.

This is the second time the museum has allowed the public to tour its galleries after dark. The last time was over a decade ago for another highly successful show, ‘Leonardo da Vinci: painter at the court of Milan’. According to the director of the National Gallery, Gabriele Finaldiwho was recently knighted for his services to art and culture, the experience of visiting the museum very early in the morning will allow the public to get an insight into the habits of some of Britain’s greatest artists: “They will be able to follow in the footsteps of artists like Freud, Bacon and Hockneywho came here at that time to be inspired by the museum’s collection.” Lucian Freud, to whom the museum dedicated a major retrospective in 2022, said that he used the museum “as if he were a doctor; “I come looking for ideas and help.”

This year you can also visit ‘Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300-1350’ (March 8 to June 22), bringing together paintings from museums, churches and private collections around the world by some of the greatest Italian artists of the 14th century. This critically acclaimed exhibition is currently on view at the Metropolitan in New York. The bicentennial celebrations will include the reopening of sainsbury wing on May 10 along with the inauguration of ‘The Wonder of Art’the most extensive renovation of the gallery’s collection in several years. A new Supporters House, for members and other supporters, and a new Learning Center will open in the spring.