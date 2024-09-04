Moscow’s Lefortovo Court Arrests Russian in Treason Case

Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has ordered the arrest of a man named Shchurov, who is accused of treason. This reported on the official portal of the courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow.

No details are given on the case due to the secrecy classification. The motion to arrest the Russian was granted on Tuesday, September 3.

Earlier it became known that the court placed a resident of the Altai Territory under arrest, suspected of treason. The arrested man, acting in the interests of a Ukrainian formation recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia, transferred money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). With these funds, he financed activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation.