Najm said in her speech during the “Border Movement: The Political Geography of Climate Migration” symposium on climate challenges in Africa during the Munich International Security Conference in Germany: “If the North is really determined to solve problems that will lead to security threats, then it must direct real development projects in the South”.

The director of the African Observatory for Migration, a research platform based in Morocco, enumerated the methods of support and investment that must be provided to Africa, including creating job opportunities with projects compatible with climate changes, and helping to spread weather forecasting technology so that countries on the continent can develop plans to reduce losses.

In a symposium organized by the German “Robert Bosch Foundation”, Najm warned of a large influx of displaced persons and refugees as a result of climate change.

affected areas

Before the symposium, the Director of the African Observatory for Migration gave examples of areas that have been severely affected or threatened with damage as a result of climate change in Africa, most notably:

• Egypt’s Mediterranean delta region, home to 50 million people, faces the threat of rising sea levels.

• Coastal areas in Senegal.

• Countries in East Africa suffer from drought, including Somalia, where drought left one million displaced people, although it does not cause more than 0.0002 percent heat emissions over 250 years.

• In South and Central Africa, floods hit several countries, causing a huge displacement of the population in a way that the cities to which they fled were not prepared for, and the matter was exacerbated by the Corona virus crises, then the food shortage after the Ukraine war, and “all of these are reasons that Africa has no hand in their occurrence, but The continent bears its consequences,” according to Najm.

urgent solutions

Najm explained, “The solution is for countries to fulfill their commitments to the Loss and Damage Fund (it was agreed to establish it at the Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh 2022 to compensate the affected countries), and to increase international cooperation in developing plans to face the effects of climate change in Africa, not only to limit migration and displacement, but also to ensure that no “The exacerbation of the problem threatens global security. We must all work together to meet this challenge.”

She pointed out that “the solution is not to transfer farmers whose crops and lands are affected by climate change to cities, but through projects that support them by improving the soil condition to adapt to climate change so that agriculture can continue, otherwise food insecurity will increase and this will represent a greater threat with the increase in the population of the continent.”