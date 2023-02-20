Mexico City.- What a confession the Mexican wrestler, Shocker, has just made, and he has him in the eye of the hurricane. 1000% handsome, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in the Minute that changed my Destiny, he said that his addiction problem led him to have sexual relations with a promoter.

“I had a sexual relationship with a man, with a promoter for money. I messed with a man,” he revealed. She that time he claimed to be drugged and drunk. but the thing does not end there, because said act made him be the mockery of his professional colleagues when they began to doubt his sexual preferences.

“I was very drugged, very drunk, I did it and that caused me problems with certain colleagues who thought I was homosexual.” He also opened up when he said that having slept with that person made him feel like “the worst trash in the world.”

“To this day I still remember and I would like to kill that person…he already died, he was a great promoter, in fact he led many colleagues to fight in the United States, he took me to fight in Japan…it was Víctor Quiñones “Shocker said.

“One day we went to a bar in an entertainment center, ‘Las Fabulosas’ and from there I went with him to the hotel and since he bought drugs, I wanted more drugs and did aberrational things, I allowed him to penetrate me… when I understood it, suddenly (I said) that’s not right and I got up and went to take a bath but I had done it”.

We recommend you read

On the other hand, the fighter said that his attraction to prohibited substances began when one of his neighbors in the United States offered him to try some ‘Coca’. “At that age I didn’t know what it was… I saw that they had some cool parties,” he mentioned.