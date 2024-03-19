Senegal is preparing for the presidential elections scheduled for this Sunday, March 24, after weeks of uncertainty regarding its date. With a total of 19 candidates in the race, eyes are mainly on two prominent figures: former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, the ruling party's bet, and Bassirou Diomaye Faye, backed by the opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko. In Africa 7 Days we explore the panorama prior to the elections that will define the course of the country.

#Africa #days #Presidential #elections #Senegal #contest #ruling #party #opposition