In the most recent chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, Peter and Hiro hoped to get evidence to get rid of Diego Montalban and that Francesca Maldini realizes that she is being deceived. To do this, the butlers dressed up in hilarious outfits and went to the restaurant: the first one put on cowboy clothes, while the Japanese one, a Japanese geisha outfit.

The chef was not fooled and quickly understood what his wife’s employees were up to. Thus, he offered them dishes, but with a trick in the preparation: he was excessively spicy. Upon tasting his food, Hiro felt an unbearable stinging in his tongue, managed to scream and later ran out of the premises along with Peter.. Video: America TV.