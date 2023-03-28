At the start of the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, an emotional video could be seen that compiled some images of what was the farewell of Luis Medina, father of the television host Magaly Medina. The production took the time to put together photos of Don Luis in life with the journalist, and then the family moment they lived at his farewell. As can be seen in the images, Magaly was seen very close to her mother, who, obviously, was one of the people most affected by her.

“I want to thank you for your patience, tolerance, understanding in a good way, for having been absent these days due to the death of my father (…). These last two weeks have been exhausting, stressful, because seeing your father, that wonderful being who raised you, the being you were united with all your life, the one who was always by your side, is quite painful.” Magaly Medina said after her return to television.