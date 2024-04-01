'There is room at the bottom' continues to release brief previews of what awaits us in season 11 to keep its followers in suspense. In the last month, we have witnessed the drama version of the relationship between Cristóbal and July, which generated mixed opinions. In addition, the new role of father that 'Tito' will assume upon meeting his daughter, played by actress Adriana Campos-Salazar, has been revealed. We will also meet the new couple Don Gilbertowhom he affectionately calls 'Tortolita', and we will witness the attack suffered by Joel Gonzales at the hands of 'Maruja' after betraying Patty.

Likewise, we will finally know if Alessia Montalbán died as a result of the knife attack carried out by Benjamín, since, according to the promotional trailer, it seems that she did. On the other hand, the latest trailer released this Monday, April 1, in America, has left many fans heartbroken by showing images of Diego Montalban in a regrettable situation.

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room 11' about?

In the latest trailer, the most shocking moments of the final episode of season 10 were shown and 2 unpublished scenes were revealed. In the first, we witness the suffering and tears of Diego Montalbán, Alessia's father, upon receiving heartbreaking news in the hospital. Will it be confirmation of the death of his daughter?

In this sequence, Cristóbal tries to lift his father off the ground while he collapses from sadness. Jimmy also appears crying uncontrollably next to the famous chef. Likewise, another unknown image was presented in which we see 'Tito' in a clinic while he stops in front of several baby incubators. See it for yourself in the video below.

What time will the premiere of 'AFHS' season 11 be?

The first episode of season 11, along with all the following ones, will premiere at 8:40 p.m., starting Monday, April 8. Likewise, they will compete directly with the Peruvian Latina series 'Pituca sin lucas', which will feature Jorge Aravena and Emilia Drago as protagonists.

What characters will not continue in the new season of 'AFHS 11'?

It is confirmed that the actors Joaquín de Orbegoso and María Grazia Gamarra, who played Mike Miller, the 'Gringo Atrasador', and Macarena Montalbán in season 10, will not be present in 2024.

The characters of Macarena and Mike will not be in 'At the bottom there is site 11'. Photo: América TV

According to the plot, as both characters got married they would move to another country, which will leave Joel Gonzales devastated, since he refused to marry Patty due to his love for Macarena. In addition, according to fan theories on social networks, actress Deborah Merino, who plays Dolores, July's best friend and girlfriend of 'Jimmy' Gonzales, would not continue in this season either.