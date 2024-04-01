In the State, agents will remain for another 30 days “in services essential to the preservation of public order”

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security authorized the FNSP (National Public Security Force) to remain operating in the State of Rio de Janeiro for another 30 days, “in services essential to the preservation of public order and the safety of people and property, on an episodic and planned basis”.

The extension had already been requested by the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), on Thursday (28th March). The ordinance was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union).

With the confirmation, the agents will continue to support local security forces in patrolling operations on federal highways.

LEGAL AMAZON

The ministry also extended, until December 31, 2024, the use of the National Force in inspection and repression actions against illegal deforestation and other environmental crimes in the Legal Amazon. The measure was published this Monday (1st), in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) and is valid for 275 days.

The agents will remain in the region providing support to Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), including actions to combat forest fires and burning.

The intensification of environmental monitoring and control is one of the 12 axes foreseen in the PPCDAm (Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon), which has been updated and is in its 5th phase, after the resumption of environmental policies in 2023, and set the goal of zero deforestation by 2030.

As a security measure, the board of the National Public Security Force does not disclose the contingent available to take part in the actions, but each operation follows a plan and receives logistical support from Ibama itself in the region.

With information from Brazil Agency.