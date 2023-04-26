Afghanistan | United States: Taliban has killed the mastermind of the Kabul airport attack

The attack targeted not only the United States, but also ISIS’s rival, the Taliban.

Jihadist movement The Taliban has killed the person who masterminded the August 2021 bombing in Kabul, US officials say.

White House Press Secretary of John Kirby the person killed was a prominent member of the jihadist organization Isis-K, who was “directly involved in the planning of operations such as Abbey Gate”.

Abbey Gate is one of the gates of the Kabul airport, where the attack that claimed more than a hundred lives took place in August 2021. Among the dead were 13 US soldiers.

Kirby did not reveal the name of the mastermind of the attack that was killed. Isis-K announced that it had carried out the attack shortly after the act.

The attack targeted not only the United States and its supporters, but also ISIS’s rival, the Taliban, which has sought to rule Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the United States and its allies from the country.

At the time of the attack, the United States was evacuating its soldiers and citizens from the country.