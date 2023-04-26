Claudia Llanos continues with her revenge in “At the bottom there is room”! In episode 205 of the América TV series, the ‘Shark Look’ used her new identity with which she has become friends with Macarena. In such a way, the villain spoke by phone with Miss Montalbán, who told her about her recent problems with Mike. In this regard, lately, the businessman has been too busy with his work and has not given due attention to his partner.

“Do you want a man who saves you, but at the same time nullifies you?”, advised Francesca’s enemy to ‘Maca’, obviously with bad intentions. The villain not only keeps Diego in check with the intimate videos of him, but she also has her revenge pending against Miller, her ex-partner and the man who ruined her escape from the country years ago.

