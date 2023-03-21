An earthquake measuring at least 6.5 struck northeastern Afghanistan and was felt in the capital Kabul. The earthquake was also felt in India, in New Delhi, and in Pakistan, as well as in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. USGS seismologists report it. The epicenter was identified 90 kilometers from Kalafgan at 22.17 local time.

There are no reports of casualties, the government spokesman said Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter, stating that ”although the earthquake was very intense no injuries or deaths due to the earthquake have been reported”. “So far, thank God, there has been no bad news of casualties. We hope that all citizens of the country are safe,” he said.

The Taliban health ministry added that public health officials have been alerted in all provinces.