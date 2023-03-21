Genoa – The former Northern League regional councilor of Liguria has been acquitted John DePaoli accused of aggravated defamation for the phrase “if I had a gay son I would burn him in the oven”. Judge Filippo Pisaturo acquitted him with the formula “because the fact does not constitute a crime”.

At the time, the councilor himself had denied having said that sentence but had been heard by some witnesses. The deputy prosecutor Patrizia Petruzziello had investigated him after the complaint presented by the Committee for immigrants and against all forms of discrimination and by the Association AGedOAssociation of Parents of Homosexuals”. “Not knowing the reasons for this first sentence, at the moment we prefer not to pronounce on it but honestly it leaves us perplexed” commented the president of the committee Aleksandra Matikj.