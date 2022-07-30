Guterres’ statements surprised the international community, when he announced on his official account that at least 19 people had been killed, because the news came in violation of what was announced by the Taliban and a sports official in Afghanistan.

Khaled Zadran, a Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, said the match was briefly interrupted by the bomb blast, but later continued.

“There was an explosion during the match, and 4 civilians from the audience were injured,” said Nassib Khan, chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

But Guterres confirmed in a tweet at dawn on Saturday: “I strongly condemn the attack inside the cricket stadium in Kabul, which killed at least 19 fans.”

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people gathered to watch the match between Band-e Prince of Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

After the explosion, the match unexpectedly resumed, and the match was completed, according to official sources.