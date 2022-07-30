





Argentina is at next year’s Women’s Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This Friday (29), in the dispute for the third place of the Copa América, held in Colombia, the Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by 3 to 1, at Estadio Centenario, in Armenia.

It is the fourth time that the Argentines have qualified for the World Cup. The sisters were in the 2003, 2007 and 2019 editions and are still looking for their first triumph in the competition. In the last edition, in France, they added the first two points, but were eliminated in the first phase. The Paraguayans have the international repechage, which also includes Chile, who finished fifth in the Copa América.

The Argentine national team has three players who work in Brazil: defender Agustina Barroso (Palmeiras), full-back Eliana Stabile (Santos) and striker Sole Jaimes (Flamengo). Most (11) of the athletes play in the country, with emphasis on Boca Juniors, where four of them come from, such as Yamila Rodríguez, who won three awards for best on the field at the Copa América – including this Friday, against Paraguay. Seven more are in European football, the case of fellow strikers Mariana Larroquette (Sporting, from Portugal) and Florencia Bon Segundo (Madrid CFF, from Spain).

Despite Argentina having more presence in the offensive field, the first real opportunity came from Paraguay, in a shot by forward Jéssica Martínez, from the edge of the area, which goalkeeper Vanina Correa saved with her fingertips, deflecting to the crossbar. In the corner kick, Correa came out of the goal badly and midfielder Romina Nuñez, unintentionally, deflected it into their own nets, 40 minutes into the first half, putting Albiroja ahead.

In the second half, the Argentines launched themselves further, but with difficulties to complete the plays. Paraguay pulled back the lines to break out on the counterattack. At 13 minutes, Martínez hit the crossbar again, this time risking from outside the area. At 34, the pressure paid off. Rodriguez was launched, took advantage of a head deflection by Jaimes, shot behind the mark and touched the exit of goalkeeper Alicia Bobadilla, tying the match.

More physically whole, Argentina followed Paraguay and reached the turning point and classification. In the 44th minute, Bon Segundo took a classy free-kick from the edge of the area, in Bobadilla’s corner. Defeated, the Paraguayans left playing wrong and the Albiceleste settled the confrontation once and for all, with Rodríguez taking it from the goalkeeper and sending it to the nets.

The finalists Brazil and Colombia are also guaranteed at the World Cup, in addition to having secured South America’s two spots for the Paris Olympics (France). The title decision will be this Saturday (30), at 21:00 (Brasília time), at the Alfonso López Stadium, in Bucaramanga.



