Fawzia Kooofi is the only leading woman of a political party in Afghanistan. In addition, she is the country’s first deputy, the only vice president of the National Assembly and participated in the peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

The parliamentarian and Afghan activist Fawzia Kooofi, whose political trajectory began in 2001 after the defeat of the Taliban, survived two attacks during his career. After the retake of power from the fundamentalists in 2021, she had to leave the country urgently like so many others.

Koofi, who is following from abroad the latest events in an Afghanistan in pain after the withdrawal of foreign forces and the arrival of the Taliban, promised that he will return to his country.

