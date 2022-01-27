SEDA College, a language school founded by the Brazilian Tiago Mascarenhas in Dublin, Ireland, launched the SEDA Jobs Club platform. In partnership with companies in the European country, the tool is providing 1,000 job vacancies to students.

The vacancies available cover the most different areas, such as hotels, services, restaurants, among others. Some require some experience and a higher level of English, others are for those who need to start from scratch.

+ Study in Ireland: see how to apply for a scholarship worth 15 thousand euros

With the regular situation, the student who is enrolled in a course with more than 25 weeks can apply for jobs of up to 20 hours per week. The minimum wage is 10.20 euros per hour (R$61 at today’s exchange rate, 27). During school holidays, it is possible to increase the workload, reaching up to 40 hours per week.

“One of the greatest desires of exchange students is to get a job to pay for their studies and housing abroad. We decided to use our knowledge and networking with Irish companies to facilitate the process of hiring these students”, explains Mascarenhas in a note.

The SEDA Jobs Club is not exclusive to SEDA College students and students from other schools in Ireland will also be able to apply for vacancies available on the platform. Interested parties can find more information at link.

