In the list of pilots who will participate in the next world championship, one in particular has so far traveled a completely unique career made up of ups and downs: Pierre Gasly. The standard bearer ofAlphaTauri, fresh from a more than positive 2021, has in fact set the personal record for the highest number of points conquered in a season, for the first time exceeding 100. The Frenchman, moreover, had previously conquered the Italian Grand Prix in 2020, synonymous with the first career victory. Yet, only in the 2019, the 25-year-old from Rouen – who will blow out 26 candles on February 7 – had been heavily criticized for his negative experience in Red Bull, where he was relegated in Toro Rosso to the current world championship after a series of unconvincing results. Both in the latter circumstance, and in the decidedly more glorious one in Monza, Gasly above all understood the importance of the role they play the press and the media, with these that can affect a rider’s performance and psychology, for better or for worse.

An aspect that the young transalpine reiterated during a video released by AlphaTauri on his YouTube channel, in which this specific theme was also addressed: “Of course in Formula 1 we have a lot to do with the media – has explained – during race weekends, but also before and after. I believe this is part of our job. The media are very important, because they can change your image and influence the way you are perceived by the public, thanks to what is said about you. They can cause a lot of damage with false information, and it’s not always easy to bear. There have been times when reporters have been very good to me, but there have been times when they have not, and untruths have been spread. When that happens, of course, it’s not cool at all – he concluded – but I think it’s one of the things you have to face as a GP rider “. In conclusion, Gasly also talked about his approach to interviews, as well as wanting to stay away from the news concerning him off the slopes: “I want to stay natural in the face of questions – He admitted – and I think that’s the best way to deal with it. When I am at home, I try to devote my time to the people and things that bring me joy. I want to have fun with the people I really care about ”.