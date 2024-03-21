The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and its Terminal T4 have become the stage for the presentation of the 'Locos por la Música' Concert this Thursday, which will be held at the end of April at the new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a live music session starring artists who will participate in this festival.

In this session, singers and musical groups from the 80s and 90s participated in the musical event held in the boarding area of ​​Terminal T4 to the amazement of the passengers and airport employees who were there.

The event featured live performances by three emblematic artists who are part of the festival's poster and the history of Spanish pop: Seguridad Social, Rafa de la Unión and Pablo Carbonell, who performed legendary songs from their repertoire such as 'Lobo Hombre in Paris' or 'Chiquilla'. Other prominent musicians such as Coti, Modestia Apart, Amistades Peligrosas or DJ Nano were also at the event.

The proposal is part of the 'Feel the rhythm' campaign, with which Aena is betting at the beginning of the summer season on music, dance and culture at its airports so that passengers can enjoy a fun and pleasant experience. as they pass through the facilities.

Live music at airports



Under the 'Live Sessions by Enjoy Aena' concept, the company will organize musical performances in acoustic format, live and periodically, at different airports in the network, including Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Málaga- Costa del Sol and Ibiza.

In the case of Madrid-Barajas, these actions will preferably be carried out on Fridays, when many passengers undertake leisure trips, and there will be an established program that is expected to be announced in advance. The musical performances will also begin soon at JT Barcelona-El Prat and will later be extended to other airports in the network.

The initiative of this first live session at AS Madrid-Barajas comes from the hand of Aena, Locos por la Música – organizers of the Concert – and the airline company Binter, sponsor of the musical event at the Bernabéu, which has recently begun to operate. operate in Madrid airport facilities.

The performance has served as a presentation and preview of what this music festival will be on April 26 in its seventh edition. The concert, which will feature seven hours of music, will also be the first musical program to be held in the emblematic stadium after its recent remodeling.

The 'Feel the Rhythm' campaign that is now being resumed began last year, in June, coinciding with Music Day, when a tribute of music and dance was made to the late Tina Turner. In that edition the motto was 'Live music in every corner of the airport', with shows of different styles of dance and music in up to 20 airports.

With this proposal, Aena is committed to encouraging and promoting music in its facilities, within its commitment to bringing culture closer to airports. The main objective of these actions is to improve the experience of passengers as they transit through airport facilities.