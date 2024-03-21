The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at night and Saturday morning in some areas, especially the coastal and western areas, with a chance of rain, and a gradual rise in temperatures, and humid at night and Saturday morning in some inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed. sometimes.

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly, 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will have moderate to light waves, while the first tide will occur at 01:12. The first low tide is at 17:38; As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 08:06, the second tide at 21:06, the first low tide at 14:40, and the second high tide at 03:16.