In a context of economic growth – our country is the one that is growing the most in the EU in terms of GDP -, in 2024 the pace of Social Security affiliation from the previous year has been maintained; and there have been 56 months of uninterrupted employment growth. Spain has added 501,952 employed so far this yearbringing Social Security to 21,344,487 affiliates in December, discounting seasonality and the calendar effect.

For its part, the unemployment registered at the end of December 2024 had been reduced by 25,300 people (-0.98%) compared to the previous month, which places the total figure at 2,560,718. The year-on-year decrease, in turn (compared to December 2023), was 146,738 people (-5.42%).

The number of self-employed workers, for its part, is close to 3.4 million (RETA and SETA), with 3,386,765 self-employed workers, after adding 42,396 workers in the last year, thanks to the growth of high-income sectors. added value. In fact, it is the highest level in the month of December. In a year-on-year comparison, 47,608 more workers have been registered in the RETA alone, not counting the self-employed farmers, and this number exceeds 3.22 million, the highest in the series since 2008.