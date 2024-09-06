Meloni does not go to Verona. Video link for G7 Parliaments

The President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, will not attend the 22nd meeting of the presidents of the Lower Houses and the G7 countries in Verona. The Prime Minister intervenes via video link. The choice not to participate is probably influenced by the Sangiuliano case.

The President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, will open the proceedings this morning of the 22nd meeting of the Presidents of the Lower Chambers and the G7 countries, in the council chamber of Palazzo del Podestà. The inaugural session will also be attended by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefancuk, in addition to the Prime Minister.. Three working sessions will follow.