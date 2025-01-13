AEMET keeps the Balearic Islands on notice due to 10-meter waves and six other communities due to cold weather

The Balearic Islands are today under an orange warning (significant risk) due to a maritime storm due to the forecast of waves of up to 10 meters, and six other communities are also on alert early in the day, although in yellow, due to temperatures between -4 and – 6 degrees.

In addition to the Balearic Islands, in orange, the communities of Aragon, both Castiles, Navarra, La Rioja and Catalonia (Girona Pyrenees) are on yellow alert (risk for certain activities) due to cold weather – although they will stop being so at 10 am – It is also due to bad seas on the coast.

In the Balearic Islands, the maritime storm keeps the islands of Mallorca and Menorca under an orange warning, given the forecast of wind from the north and northeast of 50 to 70 km/h (force 7 to 8) and waves of 4 to 5 meters, although occasionally between 8 to 10 meters, according to the Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In Catalonia, in addition to being cold, there will also be bad seas, with a yellow risk level in the Ampurdán area (Girona), which has previously been orange due to winds of 75 to 85 km/h (force 9) and waves of 4 to 5. meters decreasing to 3 to 4 meters.

On the other hand, large areas of the interior are under yellow warning due to low temperatures, although the alert will end shortly; Early in the day, temperatures are between -4 and -6 degrees in large parts of both Castilla, Catalonia, La Rioja, Navarra and Catalonia.