He Sevilla FC He headed to Madrid this afternoon to play his last game of the year at the Santiago Bernabéu. A total of 23 players make up the list of Garcia Pimienta for this duel corresponding to matchday 18 of LaLiga EA Sports. A call in which Valentín Barco is not included, the Argentine is out due to injury, as reported by the red and white club. The full-back suffers an overload in the adductors in his left thigh and will miss this duel, thus joining the absences of Pedrosa, Sow, Ejuke and Nianzou.

Isaac, Juanlu and Carmona, who could not play against Celta due to the sanction, enter the list again with options to be in the game after serving a sanction. The youth player Alvaro Garcia Pascual He has also re-entered García Pimienta’s list after making his debut last Saturday in Nervión against Giráldez’s team. This is the last call-up for Jesús Navas with the Sevilla jersey. The complete list is made up of: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Alberto Flores, Jesús Navas, Montiel, Carmona, Juanlu, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Agoumé, Gudelj, Manu Bueno, Saúl, Lokonga, Pedro Ortiz, Idumbo, Lukebakio, Suso, Peque, Isaac Romero, Iheanacho and García Pascual.

