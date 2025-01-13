Population and birth rate growth is an issue in the focus of many governments. As a general rule, births are encouraged since the population ages without the generational change necessary to maintain a certain level of income, such as, for example, to pay for pensions.

China is one of the most populated countries and has grown most rapidly in recent decades. But its modern history has also been marked by the one-child policy, which was applied between 1980 and 2015.

It was this year when the Chinese Government decided to change its birth policy. Currently there are about 1.4 billion Chinesewhile in the 70s the brotherhood was already close to 1,000.

As the BBC explains, this policy was abandoned because it will be the first that could age since the fertility rate is one of the lowest in the world. Little by little the rules have been relaxed, but what is happening now?









A young woman explains how many children you can have in China

A young Chinese woman spoke with the influencer Shun Lin and explained how they have been changing this. When asked the question of “How many children can you have in China?”, she has been clear.

«Right now you can have two, three, four… whatever you want»he explained. In this sense, he has recognized that now it is the Government that proposes that people have more children. It happens for a reason: “The young people today don’t want to have children. One of the advantages why China has grown so quickly is because we have a bonus for having many people. But now it’s ending.”

Among the comments on the post, many users did not know that China’s old policies had been relaxed.