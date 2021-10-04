In the 2021 administrative elections the coalition works, as a team with the Democratic Party and the other protagonists of the progressive alliance you win. Lepore in Bologna and Manfredi in Naples are proof of this. On a day that many describe as a ‘Caporetto’ for the M5S – with the loss of Turin, while in Rome the ballot seems to get out of hand – the only certainty that filters from the top of the Movement is that the team, when it moves together , hit the result. Without going through the ballot. But it is precisely on the challenges to vote two weeks from now that the 5 Star Movement risks collapsing. Because if it is true that Conte said hotly that the votes of citizens “are not parcels” to be moved from one candidate to another, it is also true that the former prime minister would like to prop up the coalition, supporting the dem candidates to vote. Starting with that Roberto Gualtieri with whom the harmony was full at the time of Palazzo Chigi, when Conte governed the country and the then Minister of Economy was trying to make ends meet.

But the first obstacle to overcome is precisely in Virginia Raggi, who never wanted to hear about alliances with the dem. Moreover, the first post-vote comment of the outgoing mayor leaves no room for doubt: “I emphasize that in Rome I am the only one who stands up to the center-right and center-left battleships”. Both enemies, without any distinction whatsoever. At war with Michetti, therefore, as with Gualtieri and Calenda. Interpreter of early grillism, perhaps, even if Beppe Grillo himself of the alliance with the dem, for years now, has made a firm point, denying the convictions of the early days.

In the meantime, the accounts are starting to be reckoned with: “It is useless to hide it: our position on the ballots will also affect the future of the coalition with the Democratic Party”. Even if in the parliamentary groups there are those who have doubts about the convenience of the coalition with the dem: “It is an unbalanced alliance – thunders a Lombard elected in chat – they are Batman and we are Robin”.

There first opening of weight to the hypothesis of an M5S support in Gualtieri, in the capital, comes from Roberta Lombardi, historic rival of Raggi. “We await the final results. But I would like to emphasize that in recent years the M5S has matured and is not afraid of confrontation with anyone”, the councilor for ecological transition in the Lazio Region, member of Nicola Zingaretti’s Giallorossi junta, replies to Adnkronos. Will the M5S support the former Minister of Economy? “The story we are making leads us to be inclusive and not prejudicial to the opposition. We also change our language. Territorial politics is not Risiko”, opens Lombardi, indirectly responding to the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi, who has claimed her role as embankment to the “battleships of the center-right and the center-left”.

“Let’s leave the carrarmatini to the children and the nostalgic of the roofs. First the projects for Rome, then the people to make them”, Lombardi remarks, “because we have the moral duty not to waste the work done in these 5 years”. The Roman deputy Francesco Silvestri chooses the path of prudence when asked about the possible convergence on Gualtieri: “We will see him together with Conte – the grillino treasurer explains to Adnkronos in the Chamber – it will be a collegial reasoning that will be done with Conte and with Virginia Raggi “. In Turin (another M5S stronghold which fell after the 5 years of Chiara Appendino) the Movement for now denies its support to the center-left candidate Stefano Lo Russo: “Among all the cities of the North, here in Turin the M5S has held”, comments the pentastellate candidate Valentina Sganga, who warns: “We will not give indications for voting for the ballot and we proudly place ourselves in the opposition”.

(from Ileana Sciarra And Antonio Atte)